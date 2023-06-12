Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass re-enlistment during Army Heritage Observance [Image 2 of 2]

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christian Cote 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, deputy commanding general of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command and commanding general of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, leads re-enlisting U.S. Army Soldiers through the oath of enlistment during the Army Heritage Observance hosted by Area Support Group-Kuwait at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 14, 2023. Army Heritage Month aims to promote the Army Values, foster a culture of equity and inclusion, recognize diversity within the Army as a strength and force multiplier, and promote unit cohesion, teamwork, and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Christian Cote)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.14.2023 06:02
    Photo ID: 7859440
    VIRIN: 230614-A-AB407-0007
    Resolution: 6241x4161
    Size: 2.25 MB
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

    This work, Mass re-enlistment during Army Heritage Observance [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reenlistment Ceremony
    Army Birthday
    Flag Day
    ArmyBDay
    Army Heritage Month

