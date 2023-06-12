Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, deputy commanding general of the 1st Theater Sustainment Command and commanding general of the 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, leads re-enlisting U.S. Army Soldiers through the oath of enlistment during the Army Heritage Observance hosted by Area Support Group-Kuwait at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 14, 2023. Army Heritage Month aims to promote the Army Values, foster a culture of equity and inclusion, recognize diversity within the Army as a strength and force multiplier, and promote unit cohesion, teamwork, and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Christian Cote)
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2023 06:02
|Photo ID:
|7859440
|VIRIN:
|230614-A-AB407-0007
|Resolution:
|6241x4161
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Mass re-enlistment during Army Heritage Observance [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
