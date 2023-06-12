Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mass re-enlistment during Army Heritage Observance [Image 1 of 2]

    Mass re-enlistment during Army Heritage Observance

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.14.2023

    Photo by Spc. Christian Cote 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Soldiers state the oath of enlistment during a mass re-enlistment at the Army Heritage Observance hosted by Area Support Group-Kuwait at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 14, 2023. Army Heritage Month aims to promote the Army Values, foster a culture of equity and inclusion, recognize diversity within the Army as a strength and force multiplier, and promote unit cohesion, teamwork, and esprit de corps. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Christian Cote)

    This work, Mass re-enlistment during Army Heritage Observance [Image 2 of 2], by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mass re-enlistment during Army Heritage Observance
    Mass re-enlistment during Army Heritage Observance

    Reenlistment Ceremony
    Army Birthday
    Flag Day
    ArmyBDay
    Army Heritage Month

