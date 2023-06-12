Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve in DEFENDER 23 [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S. Army Reserve in DEFENDER 23

    GERMANY

    06.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    U.S Army Reserve Soldiers of the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command and 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command conduct defensive cyberspace operational training in support of Defender 23. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF's ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States.

    Germany
    USARC
    Cyber
    Army Reserve
    451ESC
    DEFENDER 23

