U.S Army Reserve Soldiers of the 451st Expeditionary Sustainment Command and 4th Expeditionary Sustainment Command conduct defensive cyberspace operational training in support of Defender 23. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF's ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF's operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 21:50 Photo ID: 7858959 VIRIN: 230606-A-NN123-0124 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 14.5 MB Location: DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Reserve in DEFENDER 23 [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.