ITX 4-23: Alpha Co. 1st Battalion 23D Marines Support by Fire

U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 23D Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, provide supporting fires with a M240B machine gun at Range 410A, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, as part of Integrated Training Exercise 4-23, June 13, 2023. ITX is the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Mark Andries)

