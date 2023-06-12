Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITX 4-23: Alpha Co. 1st Battalion 23D Marines Support by Fire [Image 1 of 6]

    ITX 4-23: Alpha Co. 1st Battalion 23D Marines Support by Fire

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Capt. Mark Andries 

    Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES)

    U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 23D Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, Marine Forces Reserve, employ a MK153 Shoulder-fired, Multi-purpose, Assault Weapon at R410A, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, as part of Integrated Training Exercise 4-23, June 13, 2023. ITX is the Marine Corps Reserve’s premier annual training event, ITX provides opportunities to mobilize geographically dispersed forces for a deployment; increase combat readiness and lethality; and exercise MAGTF command and control of battalions and squadrons across the full spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Capt. Mark Andries)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 19:14
    Photo ID: 7858644
    VIRIN: 230613-M-TT571-1030
    Resolution: 4757x3171
    Size: 11.21 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

