    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley holds change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley holds change of command ceremony

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    U.S. Coast Guard Cdr. Steven Baldovsky, commanding officer, Alex Haley, addresses Alex Haley personnel and audience members during a change-of-command ceremony at Base Kodiak, June 13, 2023. The Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley was originally commissioned into the U.S. Navy as the Denton and was built in Lowestoft, England in 1971. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

    IMAGE INFO

