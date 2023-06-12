Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley holds change of command ceremony

From left, U.S. Coast Guard Cdr. Steven Baldovsky, commanding officer, Alex Haley, Vice Adm. Andrew J. Tiongson, commander, Pacific Area, and Cdr. Brian Whisler, pose for a photo during a change-of-command ceremony at Base Kodiak, June 13, 2023. The change-of-command ceremony is a historic Coast Guard and Naval tradition, which has remained unchanged for centuries and includes the reading of the command orders in the presence of all unit crewmembers. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

