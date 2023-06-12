Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley holds change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 5]

    Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley holds change of command ceremony

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    From left, U.S. Coast Guard Cdr. Steven Baldovsky, commanding officer, Alex Haley, Vice Adm. Andrew J. Tiongson, commander, Pacific Area, and Cdr. Brian Whisler, pose for a photo during a change-of-command ceremony at Base Kodiak, June 13, 2023. The change-of-command ceremony is a historic Coast Guard and Naval tradition, which has remained unchanged for centuries and includes the reading of the command orders in the presence of all unit crewmembers. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ian Gray.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 17:02
    Photo ID: 7858475
    VIRIN: 230613-G-TR299-1089
    Resolution: 6306x5431
    Size: 18.42 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley holds change of command ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Ian Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USCG
    CoC
    Alex Haley
    Base Kodiak
    PAC Area

