    Charlie Company Receiving [Image 4 of 10]

    Charlie Company Receiving

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander Devereux 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    New U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, prepare to enter through the Silver Hatches after arriving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, June 13, 2023. Receiving is the recruits’ first day at MCRD San Diego, where they were checked for contraband, given haircuts, made phone calls home and issued gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 17:13
    TAGS

    San Diego
    Recruit
    MCRD
    Marine Corps
    Marines
    Recruit Training

