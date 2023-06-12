Charlie Company Receiving

U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Antonio Davis, a drill instructor with Receiving Company, gives instructions to recruits during a contraband inspection at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD) San Diego, June 13, 2023. Receiving is the recruits’ first day at MCRD San Diego, where they were checked for contraband, given haircuts, made phone calls home and issued gear. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alexander O. Devereux)

