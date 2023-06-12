Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf holds change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf holds change of command ceremony

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Andrew Tiongson, Pacific Area commander, presides over the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf's (WMSL 750) change of command ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, June 12, 2023. A change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another, and it is a time-honored tradition to formally demonstrate the continuity of authority within a command conducted before the assembled crew and esteemed guests and dignitaries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Oliver Fernander)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 16:12
    Photo ID: 7858316
    VIRIN: 230612-G-G0107-003
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf holds change of command ceremony [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf holds change of command ceremony
    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf holds change of command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kodiak
    Alaska
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Pacific Area
    Bertholf

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT