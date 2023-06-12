Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Andrew Tiongson, Pacific Area commander, presides over the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf's (WMSL 750) change of command ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, June 12, 2023. A change of command ceremony marks a transfer of total responsibility and authority from one individual to another, and it is a time-honored tradition to formally demonstrate the continuity of authority within a command conducted before the assembled crew and esteemed guests and dignitaries. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Oliver Fernander)

