    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf holds change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf holds change of command ceremony

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Timothy Brown and Capt. Billy Mees salute one another during the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf's change of command ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, June 12, 2023. Mees relieved Brown as the Bertholf's newest commanding officer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Oliver Fernander)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 16:12
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Kodiak
    Alaska
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Pacific Area
    Bertholf

