Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf holds change of command ceremony

U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Timothy Brown and Capt. Billy Mees salute one another during the Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf's change of command ceremony in Kodiak, Alaska, June 12, 2023. Mees relieved Brown as the Bertholf's newest commanding officer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Oliver Fernander)

