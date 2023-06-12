Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2BCT Change of Command Ceremony [Image 3 of 10]

    2BCT Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE” and the 502d Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), held a Change of Command Ceremony for Col. Ed Matthaidess (outgoing) and Col. James Stultz (incoming) on June 12, 2023, at the division parade field, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 16:18
    Photo ID: 7858305
    VIRIN: 230612-A-GG328-734
    Resolution: 6720x2152
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2BCT Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2BCT Change of Command Ceremony
    2BCT Change of Command Ceremony
    2BCT Change of Command Ceremony
    2BCT Change of Command Ceremony
    2BCT Change of Command Ceremony
    2BCT Change of Command Ceremony
    2BCT Change of Command Ceremony
    2BCT Change of Command Ceremony
    2BCT Change of Command Ceremony
    2BCT Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Assault
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE”

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT