Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team “STRIKE” and the 502d Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), held a Change of Command Ceremony for Col. Ed Matthaidess (outgoing) and Col. James Stultz (incoming) on June 12, 2023, at the division parade field, Fort Campbell, Kentucky. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 16:18 Photo ID: 7858302 VIRIN: 230612-A-GG328-661 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 3.06 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2BCT Change of Command Ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.