Fort Johnson Redesignation Ceremony

Sgt. Garrett Paulson, left, U.S. Army noncommissioned office of the year and a combat medic assigned to Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital; U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, center left, Chief of the National Guard Bureau; Brig. Gen. David W. Gardner, center, commanding general, Fort Johnson; Command Sgt. Maj. David P. Hanson, center right, post command sergeant major; and Mr. Louis Wilson, retired New York National Guard state command sergeant major, hit the anvil with a hammer at Warrior Field, June 13, 2023, designating Fort Johnson as the official name of the Army installation formerly known as Fort Polk. Fort Johnson was renamed after New York National Guardsman Sgt. Henry Johnson, a World War I hero. Johnson was awarded the French Croix De Guerre for his actions during WWI, making him the first American recognized by the French military, and he was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart in 1996, the Distinguished Service Cross in 2002, and the Congressional Medal of Honor in 2015. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Armando Vasquez)

