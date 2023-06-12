Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Johnson Redesignation Ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    Fort Johnson Redesignation Ceremony

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Armando Vasquez 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, addresses troops, visitors, and state officials during the Fort Johnson redesignation ceremony at Warrior Field, Fort Johnson, Louisiana, June 13, 2023. Fort Johnson became the official name of the Army installation formerly known as Fort Polk, and was renamed after New York National Guardsman Sgt. Henry Johnson, a World War I hero. Johnson was awarded the French Croix De Guerre for his actions during WWI, making him the first American recognized by the French military, and he was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart in 1996, the Distinguished Service Cross in 2002, and the Congressional Medal of Honor in 2015. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Armando Vasquez)

