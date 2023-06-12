U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, addresses troops, visitors, and state officials during the Fort Johnson redesignation ceremony at Warrior Field, Fort Johnson, Louisiana, June 13, 2023. Fort Johnson became the official name of the Army installation formerly known as Fort Polk, and was renamed after New York National Guardsman Sgt. Henry Johnson, a World War I hero. Johnson was awarded the French Croix De Guerre for his actions during WWI, making him the first American recognized by the French military, and he was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart in 1996, the Distinguished Service Cross in 2002, and the Congressional Medal of Honor in 2015. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Armando Vasquez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 14:31 Photo ID: 7858030 VIRIN: 230613-Z-HN930-0035 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 4.22 MB Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Johnson Redesignation Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Armando Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.