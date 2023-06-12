Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NGB Chief Coins Soldiers at JRTC [Image 7 of 7]

    NGB Chief Coins Soldiers at JRTC

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Armando Vasquez 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    Several Soldiers from the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, and the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Teams, Georgia Army National Guard, were presented with a coin from U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 12, 2023. The Soldiers were recognized for outstanding performance at JRTC during the 44th IBTC’s rotation 23-08. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Armando Vasquez)

    This work, NGB Chief Coins Soldiers at JRTC [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Armando Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    GEN Hokanson
    Fort Johnson
    44th IBTC
    48th IBTC

