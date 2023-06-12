NGB Chief Coins Soldiers at JRTC

Several Soldiers from the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New Jersey Army National Guard, and the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Teams, Georgia Army National Guard, were presented with a coin from U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 12, 2023. The Soldiers were recognized for outstanding performance at JRTC during the 44th IBTC’s rotation 23-08. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Armando Vasquez)

