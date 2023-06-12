NGB Chief Coins Soldiers at JRTC

U.S. Army Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, left, presents a coin to Staff Sgt. Ashton Sanford, infantryman, Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Georgia Army National Guard, at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 12, 2023. Sanford was recognized for outstanding performance at JRTC during the 44th IBTC’s rotation 23-08. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Armando Vasquez)

