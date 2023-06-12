230603-N-ZB518-1162 SAN DIEGO (Jun. 3, 2023) Capt. Paul Lashmet presents the national ensign to his spouse during his retirement ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, June 3, 2023. Capt. Lashmet served in the Navy for 25 years, with his last duty station as the director for Navy Information Forces (NAVIFOR) West. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 14:15 Photo ID: 7858009 VIRIN: 230603-N-ZB518-1162 Resolution: 3672x2938 Size: 5.2 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Captain Paul Lashmet Retirement Aboard Midway [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sebastian Portieleslopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.