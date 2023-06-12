Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain Paul Lashmet Retirement Aboard Midway [Image 5 of 5]

    Captain Paul Lashmet Retirement Aboard Midway

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element West

    230603-N-ZB518-1162 SAN DIEGO (Jun. 3, 2023) Capt. Paul Lashmet presents the national ensign to his spouse during his retirement ceremony aboard the USS Midway Museum in San Diego, June 3, 2023. Capt. Lashmet served in the Navy for 25 years, with his last duty station as the director for Navy Information Forces (NAVIFOR) West. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sebastian Portieleslopez)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 14:15
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Captain Paul Lashmet Retirement Aboard Midway [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Sebastian Portieleslopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

