Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Georgia Army National Guard, directs a convoy of military vehicles at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 12, 2023. After 14 days in “The Box” at JRTC, Soldiers from the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Teams, New Jersey Army National Guard, and other Guard and U.S. Army Reserve units departed the training site and back to Tiger Land to turn in multiple integrated laser engagement system, clean vehicles, and their equipment in preparation to return to their home station. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Armando Vasquez)

