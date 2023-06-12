Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coming out of "The Box" [Image 1 of 3]

    Coming out of &quot;The Box&quot;

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Armando Vasquez 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    A Soldier from the 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, Georgia Army National Guard, directs a convoy of military vehicles at the Joint Readiness Training Center, Fort Polk, Louisiana, June 12, 2023. After 14 days in “The Box” at JRTC, Soldiers from the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Teams, New Jersey Army National Guard, and other Guard and U.S. Army Reserve units departed the training site and back to Tiger Land to turn in multiple integrated laser engagement system, clean vehicles, and their equipment in preparation to return to their home station. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Armando Vasquez)

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 12:55
    Photo ID: 7857761
    VIRIN: 230612-Z-HN930-0010
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.39 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US
    JRTC
    Fort Polk
    The Box
    New Jersey National Guard
    44th IBTC

