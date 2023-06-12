Coast Guard, good Samaritans respond to vessel fire in Auke Bay, Alaska

A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Juneau tows 38-foot merchant vessel Tongass into Statter Harbor after the vessel caught fire in Auke Bay, Alaska, June 12, 2023. The Coast Guard and good Samaritan vessels Zephyr and Ranger responded to the fire aboard Tongass and safely evacuated all 21 passengers and two crew members before transporting them to Statter Harbor. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

