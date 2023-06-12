Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans respond to vessel fire in Auke Bay, Alaska [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard, good Samaritans respond to vessel fire in Auke Bay, Alaska

    JUNEAU, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    A 29-foot Response Boat-Small crew from Coast Guard Station Juneau tows 38-foot merchant vessel Tongass into Statter Harbor after the vessel caught fire in Auke Bay, Alaska, June 12, 2023. The Coast Guard and good Samaritan vessels Zephyr and Ranger responded to the fire aboard Tongass and safely evacuated all 21 passengers and two crew members before transporting them to Statter Harbor. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo.

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Location: JUNEAU, AK, US 
