    HURREVAC: Team Dover exercises for hurricane season [Image 7 of 9]

    HURREVAC: Team Dover exercises for hurricane season

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. William Wilkerson, 326th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot, performs preflight checks on a C-17 Globemaster III during the 2023 hurricane evacuation exercise at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 6, 2023. The C-17 was one of six Globemaster IIIs that departed Dover AFB during the hurricane evacuation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    436th Airlift Wing
    Hurricane Evacuation Exercise

