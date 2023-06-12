Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HURREVAC: Team Dover exercises for hurricane season [Image 6 of 9]

    HURREVAC: Team Dover exercises for hurricane season

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A Team Dover C-17 Globemaster III takes off during the 2023 hurricane evacuation exercise at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 6, 2023. The C-17 was one of six Globemaster IIIs that departed Dover AFB during the hurricane evacuation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    Air Mobility Command
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    436th Airlift Wing
    Hurricane Evacuation Exercise

