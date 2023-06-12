A Team Dover C-17 Globemaster III takes off during the 2023 hurricane evacuation exercise at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, June 6, 2023. The C-17 was one of six Globemaster IIIs that departed Dover AFB during the hurricane evacuation exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Amanda Jett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 12:57 Photo ID: 7857743 VIRIN: 230606-F-PU288-1068 Resolution: 5455x3132 Size: 1.11 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, HURREVAC: Team Dover exercises for hurricane season [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Amanda Jett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.