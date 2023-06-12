AAW 23-Softball

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division compete in unit softball tournaments during All American Week, May 23, 2023 on Fort Bragg, N.C. All American Week consists of many sporting events, the Old Timer's Breakfast, a memorial ceremony, 10 mile run, family fun run, 34-foot tower, Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and concludes with the Division's pass and review to celebrate the culture and legacy of America's Guard of Honor. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

