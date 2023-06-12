Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAW 23-Softball [Image 2 of 4]

    AAW 23-Softball

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division compete in unit softball tournaments during All American Week, May 23, 2023 on Fort Bragg, N.C. All American Week consists of many sporting events, the Old Timer's Breakfast, a memorial ceremony, 10 mile run, family fun run, 34-foot tower, Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, and concludes with the Division's pass and review to celebrate the culture and legacy of America's Guard of Honor. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Catessa Palone)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 10:01
    Photo ID: 7857138
    VIRIN: 230523-A-HK139-864
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.22 MB
    This work, AAW 23-Softball [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    AATW
    AAW23
    All American Week 2023

