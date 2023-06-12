Army Reserve Staff Sgt. James Lavoie, 108th Training Command, runs a time trial during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 12,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. This three-day team competition consists of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCOs and officers.
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.13.2023 07:05
|Photo ID:
|7856823
|VIRIN:
|230613-A-SZ193-258
|Resolution:
|4474x2977
|Size:
|961.64 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Staff Sgt. James Lavoie runs [Image 3 of 3], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
