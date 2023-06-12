Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Photo by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Army Reserve Staff Sgt. James Lavoie, 108th Training Command, runs a time trial during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 12,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. This three-day team competition consists of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCOs and officers.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Staff Sgt. James Lavoie runs [Image 3 of 3], by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

