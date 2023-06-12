Army Reserve Sgt. Christine Won runs

Army Reserve Sgt. Christine Won, 99th Readiness Division, runs a time trial during the Interallied Confederation of Reserve Officers Military Competition team selection camp at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, June 12,2023. Reserve service members compete to represent Team USA at the CIOR MILCOMP. This three-day team competition consists of NATO and Partnership for Peace nations, held this year in Finland and is open to all reserve components for both NCOs and officers.

