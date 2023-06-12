Midshipmen Participate in a Live Fire Exercise During Summer Cruise on USS McFaul

GULF OF OMAN (June 12, 2023) Midshipman 1st Class Joey Doyle, from Virginia Tech and attached to the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), fires a .50 caliber machine gun during a live fire exercise in the Gulf of Oman, June 12, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

