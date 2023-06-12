Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Midshipmen Participate in a Live Fire Exercise During Summer Cruise on USS McFaul [Image 1 of 3]

    Midshipmen Participate in a Live Fire Exercise During Summer Cruise on USS McFaul

    GULF OF OMAN

    06.11.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    GULF OF OMAN (June 12, 2023) Midshipman 1st Class Katherine Skeen, from Miami University of Ohio and attached to the guided missile destroyer USS McFaul (DDG 74), racks a .50 caliber machine gun during a live fire exercise in the Gulf of Oman, June 12, 2023. McFaul is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Juel Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2023
    Date Posted: 06.13.2023 03:51
    Photo ID: 7856572
    VIRIN: 230612-N-YD864-1013
    Resolution: 5727x3570
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: GULF OF OMAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Midshipmen Participate in a Live Fire Exercise During Summer Cruise on USS McFaul [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Midshipmen Participate in a Live Fire Exercise During Summer Cruise on USS McFaul
    Midshipmen Participate in a Live Fire Exercise During Summer Cruise on USS McFaul
    Midshipmen Participate in a Live Fire Exercise During Summer Cruise on USS McFaul

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 5th Fleet
    destroyer
    Deployment
    uss mcfaul
    ddg 74
    Carrier Strike Group 12

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT