U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexandra Santos, dental prophylaxis technician assigned to the 36th Occupational Medical Readiness Squadron, shows a patient how to properly brush their teeth at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 01:07 Photo ID: 7856496 VIRIN: 230607-F-DN254-293 Resolution: 5358x3565 Size: 2.13 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: SrA Alexandra Santos [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.