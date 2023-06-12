U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexandra Santos, dental prophylaxis technician assigned to the 36th Occupational Medical Readiness Squadron, signs the Linebacker of the Week jersey at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 7, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.13.2023 01:07 Photo ID: 7856494 VIRIN: 230607-F-DN254-1010 Resolution: 4637x3085 Size: 1.43 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: SrA Alexandra Santos [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.