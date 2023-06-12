647th FSS Change of Command

Col. Michael Staples, 647th Air Base Group commander, receives a salute from Maj. Edmund Ward, 647th Force Support Squadron commander, after assuming command of the 647th FSS during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 9, 2023. Before assuming command of the 15th FSS, Ward served as the Chief, Policy and Integration at the Directorate of Air Force Services, Pentagon, and oversaw programs such as Combating Trafficking in Persons, Family Care Plans, Air Force Assistance Fund and Combined Federal Campaign Fundraising, Marriage in Overseas Locations and Personal Financial Responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

