Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    647th FSS Change of Command [Image 1 of 3]

    647th FSS Change of Command

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Michael Staples, 647th Air Base Group commander, and Maj. John Lupo, 647th Force Support Squadron outgoing commander, pose for a photo as Lupo relinquishes command of the 647th FSS during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 9, 2023. During the ceremony, a guidon is passed from the former commander to the new commander, representing the transfer of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoie Cox)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 21:41
    Photo ID: 7856305
    VIRIN: 230609-F-KU549-2001
    Resolution: 5053x3609
    Size: 981.53 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 647th FSS Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Zoie Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    647th FSS Change of Command
    647th FSS Change of Command
    647th FSS Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    647th Force Support Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT