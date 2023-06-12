Jefferson City Moors onboard Naval Base Guam

230602-N-PW480-0042 NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 2, 2023) – Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) 1st Class Kenneth Ramos-Martinez, assigned to the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759), handles lines after mooring alongside the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), June 2. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

