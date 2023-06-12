Jefferson City Moors onboard Naval Base Guam

230602-N-PW480-0028 NAVAL BASE GUAM (June 2, 2023) – Lt. j.g Zachary Klein hoists the national ensign aboard Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Jefferson City (SSN 759) after mooring alongside the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), June 2. Emory S. Land is tasked to provide expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nikita Custer)

