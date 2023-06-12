15th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command

Maj. Eugene Fan, 15th Maintenance Squadron commander receives a first salute from 15th MXS airmen during the 15th MXS change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 9, 2023. MXS maintains munitions, aerospace ground equipment, performs maintenance of aircraft and fabrication of parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)
|06.09.2023
|06.12.2023 21:02
|7856281
|230609-F-GM429-0205
|7993x5329
|1.59 MB
|HI, US
|1
|12
