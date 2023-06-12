Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command [Image 2 of 3]

    15th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Eugene Fan, 15th Maintenance Squadron commander receives a first salute from 15th MXS airmen during the 15th MXS change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 9, 2023. MXS maintains munitions, aerospace ground equipment, performs maintenance of aircraft and fabrication of parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 21:02
    Photo ID: 7856281
    VIRIN: 230609-F-GM429-0205
    Resolution: 7993x5329
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 12

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command
    15th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command
    15th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JBPHH
    USAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT