    15th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    15th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Andrew Garcia, 15th Maintenance Group commander, and Maj. Eugene Fan, 15th Maintenance Squadron incoming commander, pose for a photo as Fan assumes command during a 15th MXS change of command ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 9, 2023. During the ceremony, a guidon is passed from the former commander to the new commander, representing the transfer of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    This work, 15th Maintenance Squadron Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

