Largest Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy class set to walk stage Friday

Cadet Thaiden Smiley, seen at the right displaying his city management project this spring, is one of 51 students set to graduate from the Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy residential phase Friday. After his five month at the academy, Smiley is now set to graduate on time with the Elko High Class of 2024. The graduation of 51 students marks the largest class in BBYCA history.

