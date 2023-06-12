Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Largest Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy class set to walk stage Friday [Image 2 of 2]

    Largest Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy class set to walk stage Friday

    ELKO, NV, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Erick Studenicka 

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    Cadet Thaiden Smiley, seen at the right displaying his city management project this spring, is one of 51 students set to graduate from the Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy residential phase Friday. After his five month at the academy, Smiley is now set to graduate on time with the Elko High Class of 2024. The graduation of 51 students marks the largest class in BBYCA history.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 14:06
    Photo ID: 7855114
    VIRIN: 230612-A-JJ461-001
    Resolution: 1200x891
    Size: 541.37 KB
    Location: ELKO, NV, US 
    Hometown: ELKO, NV, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Largest Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy class set to walk stage Friday [Image 2 of 2], by SFC Erick Studenicka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Largest Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy class set to walk stage Friday
    Largest Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy class set to walk stage Friday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Elko
    Carlin
    Thaiden Smiley
    Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Adcademy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT