Largest Battle Born Youth ChalleNGe Academy class set to walk stage Friday

The BBYCA graduation ceremony is set for 3 p.m. June 16 at the Elko Convention Center, 700 Moren Way, Elko. All are welcome to attend. Business casual dress for civilians is recommended.

