    Egypt Turns Over Command of Multinational Red Sea Task Force [Image 3 of 3]

    Egypt Turns Over Command of Multinational Red Sea Task Force

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230612-A-CY959-1041 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 12, 2023) Egyptian Navy Rear Adm. Mahmoud Abdelsattar, outgoing commander of Combined Task Force 153, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, June 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory)

