Egypt Turns Over Command of Multinational Red Sea Task Force

230612-A-CY959-1002 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 12, 2023) Egyptian Navy Rear Adm. Mahmoud Abdelsattar, left; Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, center; and U.S. Navy Capt. Anthony Webber, new commander of Combined Task Force 153; render honors on stage during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, June 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory)

Date Taken: 06.12.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 Location: MANAMA, BH