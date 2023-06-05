230612-A-CY959-1002 MANAMA, Bahrain (June 12, 2023) Egyptian Navy Rear Adm. Mahmoud Abdelsattar, left; Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, center; and U.S. Navy Capt. Anthony Webber, new commander of Combined Task Force 153; render honors on stage during a change of command ceremony in Manama, Bahrain, June 12, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Jensen Guillory)
Egypt Turns Over Command of Multinational Red Sea Task Force
