    CSG-11 Change of Command [Image 3 of 3]

    CSG-11 Change of Command

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    230609-N-XK462-1065 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 9, 2023) Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture relieved Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney as Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 during a change of command ceremony held aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68), June 9. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 06:50
    Photo ID: 7853844
    VIRIN: 230609-N-XK462-1065
    Resolution: 3648x2737
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSG-11 Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Navy

