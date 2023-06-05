CSG-11 Change of Command

230609-N-XK462-1065 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 9, 2023) Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture relieved Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney as Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 during a change of command ceremony held aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68), June 9. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023