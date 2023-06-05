230609-N-XK462-1065 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 9, 2023) Rear Adm. Jennifer Couture relieved Rear Adm. Christopher Sweeney as Commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11 during a change of command ceremony held aboard USS Nimitz (CVN 68), June 9. Nimitz is in U.S. 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 06:50
|Photo ID:
|7853844
|VIRIN:
|230609-N-XK462-1065
|Resolution:
|3648x2737
|Size:
|1.03 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, CSG-11 Change of Command [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT