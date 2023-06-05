Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, answers questions at a media event during SABER GUARDIAN 23 Hospital Exercise, a military crisis-response training-event for multinational forces at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2023. Murray was among one of the injured role-players who were medically evacuated from Romania to Ramstein Air Force Base on U.S. C130J during HOSPEX 23, a part of DEFENDER 23.
DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from April 22 to June 23, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREU-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 05:46
|Photo ID:
|7853837
|VIRIN:
|230503-A-GP059-002
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Senior Leaders Participate in Hospital Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT