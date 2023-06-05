Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior Leaders Participate in Hospital Exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    Senior Leaders Participate in Hospital Exercise

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Angela Ohearn 

    221st Public Affairs Detachment

    Brig. Gen. Clinton Murray, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe, answers questions at a media event during SABER GUARDIAN 23 Hospital Exercise, a military crisis-response training-event for multinational forces at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 6, 2023. Murray was among one of the injured role-players who were medically evacuated from Romania to Ramstein Air Force Base on U.S. C130J during HOSPEX 23, a part of DEFENDER 23.

    DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from April 22 to June 23, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREU-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Staff Sgt. Angela O’Hearn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 05:46
    Photo ID: 7853837
    VIRIN: 230503-A-GP059-002
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.56 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Senior Leaders Participate in Hospital Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Angela Ohearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Saber Guardian
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    HOSPEX 23

