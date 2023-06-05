230609-N-VI040-2019 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (June 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors from the Naval Air Facility Atsugi (NAF) Atsugi Color Guard present the colors during a ceremony held in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd onboard the installation June 9, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 02:03 Photo ID: 7853643 VIRIN: 230609-N-VI040-2019 Resolution: 6662x4446 Size: 19.14 MB Location: KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAF Atsugi Color Guard [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.