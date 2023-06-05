230609-N-VI040-2002 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (June 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors from the Naval Air Facility Atsugi (NAF) Atsugi Color Guard parade the colors during a ceremony held in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd onboard the installation June 9, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

