    NAF Atsugi Color Guard

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230609-N-VI040-2002 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (June 9, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors from the Naval Air Facility Atsugi (NAF) Atsugi Color Guard parade the colors during a ceremony held in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd onboard the installation June 9, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    This work, NAF Atsugi Color Guard [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Color Guard
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    CNRJ

