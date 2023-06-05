Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen Retirement Ceremony [Image 11 of 12]

    Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen Retirement Ceremony

    KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Rafael Avelar 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    230609-N-VI040-1187 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (June 9, 2023) Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen walks through the sideboys during his retirement ceremony held at the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 hangar onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi June 9, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, HSM-51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 02:03
    Photo ID: 7853595
    VIRIN: 230609-N-VI040-1187
    Resolution: 5648x3769
    Size: 12.58 MB
    Location: KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen Retirement Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Rafael Avelar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen Retirement Ceremony
    Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen Retirement Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    Retirement Ceremony
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    USN
    HSM-51

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT