Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen Retirement Ceremony

230609-N-VI040-1134 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (June 9, 2023) Command Master Chief Trung Nguyen presents the American flag to his wife after the ceremonial passing of the flag during his retirement ceremony held at the Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 hangar onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi June 9, 2023. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, HSM-51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rafael Avelar)

