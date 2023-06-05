Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Makassar, Indonesia for the Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo [Image 24 of 24]

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Makassar, Indonesia for the Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo

    MAKASSAR, INDONESIA

    06.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    230606-N-NO824-0100 MAKASSAR, SOUTH SULAWESI, Indonesia (June 6, 2023) Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, left, receives a gift from Rear Admiral Phan Tuan Hung, deputy commander in chief Vietnam People’s Navy during the Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK) 2023 Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, June 6. The MNEK allows for exchanges that enhance multilateral cooperation and partnerships with nations across the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Hayley Sims)

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Indonesia
    Komodo
    MNEK

