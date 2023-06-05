230606-N-NO824-0100 MAKASSAR, SOUTH SULAWESI, Indonesia (June 6, 2023) Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas, left, receives a gift from Rear Admiral Phan Tuan Hung, deputy commander in chief Vietnam People’s Navy during the Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK) 2023 Makassar, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, June 6. The MNEK allows for exchanges that enhance multilateral cooperation and partnerships with nations across the Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Cmdr. Hayley Sims)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 21:51 Photo ID: 7853446 VIRIN: 230606-N-NO824-0100 Resolution: 5184x3888 Size: 6.91 MB Location: MAKASSAR, ID Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Visits Makassar, Indonesia for the Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo [Image 24 of 24], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.